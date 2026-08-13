 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CSN...

CSN net losses for Q2 soared 493 percent amid high financial expenses; interest rates

Thursday, 13 August 2026 18:50:51 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) reported in a statement a net loss equivalent to $149.239 million for Q2 2026, against a net loss of $25.168 million in the same period of 2025, owing to high financial expenses driven by elevated interest rates, the company reported in a statement.

Although declining slightly on yearly basis, financial expenses equivalent to $355.786 million were said to be the main reason behind negative profitability, reflecting high interest rates paid by the company.

Net sales revenues increased by 5.7 percent to $2.182 billion, production costs increased by 5.1 percent to $1.622 billion, gross profit increased 7.5 percent to $565.815 million, while operational profits slumped 53.4 percent to $147.163 million.

By volume, domestic sales of steel products increased 9.9 percent to 825,000 metric tons (mt), while steel exports jumped 36.1 percent to 357,000 mt.

Domestic iron ore sales increased by 26.1 percent to 1.346 million mt, while iron ore exports slipped 2.4 percent to 10.503 million mt.

In assessing the contribution of CSN's various sectors to Q2 EBITDA results, mining accounted for 33.5 percent, steel production 22.9 percent, logistics, 19.8 percent, cement, 15.4 percent, and energy, 8.9 percent, excluding exchanges among these sectors.

The company remains under pressure from its high net financial debt, which currently stands at $8.13 billion, or 3.49 times annual EBITDA. Fitch Research, part of Fitch Ratings, a top global rating agency and financial research firm, recently has downgraded CSN's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) rating to CCC+

CSN is selling its cement business, as an alternative to reduce its financial debt, having received proposals this week from Brazilian, Italian and Chinese groups.

CSN reports its results in Brazilian Real (BRL), converted here to USD at a rate of BRL 5.18/USD.

 

LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
ATAY COMPANY
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer

Similar articles

Q2 net profit declines by 52.2 percent at Usiminas

30 Jul | Steel News

Vale updates financial estimates for its iron ore business based on Middle East conflict model

13 May | Steel News

Brazilian iron ore producer Samarco remains in net loss, despite limited operational gains

08 May | Steel News

Brazilian iron ore exports rise 23 percent amid increased China shipments

08 May | Steel News

CSN secures $1.2 billion bridge loan to support ongoing production operations

23 Mar | Steel News

2025 net losses decline at CSN versus 2024

12 Mar | Steel News

Ternium net profit shows sharp decline in Q4 2025

06 Mar | Steel News

Gerdau’s net profit increases in Q1

07 May | Steel News

Usiminas reports $62 million net loss in Q3

05 Nov | Steel News

CSN sees decreased net income in Q1

11 May | Steel News