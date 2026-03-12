 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > 2025...

2025 net losses decline at CSN versus 2024

Thursday, 12 March 2026 23:57:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian steel and iron ore producer Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) reported a net loss of $290 million for all of 2025, against a higher loss of $296 million reported for 2024, the company said today in a press release.

CSN said net sales revenues rose 2.5 percent to $8.615 billion, while gross profits rose 6 percent to $2.383 billion. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurrent items, increased by 15.3 percent to $2.268 billion.

The company said higher interest rates caused financial expenses to rise 11.7 percent to $1.249 billion.

By volume, domestic sales of steel products declined by 6 percent to 3.077 million metric tons (mt), while steel exports dropped 11.4 percent to 1.132 million mt.

Domestic iron ore sales declined by 0.3 percent to 4.029 million mt, while iron ore exports increased by 8.6 percent to 41.820 million mt.

In assessing the contribution of CSN's various sectors to 2025 EBITDA, mining accounted for 53.5 percent, steel production 18.6 percent, logistics 16.4 percent, cement 10.9 percent, and energy 2.2 percent, with internal eliminations excluded from these calculations.

As a result of the declining condition of the CSN steel plant in Volta Redonda, located in the state of Rio de Janeiro, including an idled blast furnace, it is appropriate to classify the company as an iron ore producer from a financial perspective, rather than as a steel producer.

USD = BRL 5.20 (March 12)



 


Tags: Crude Steel Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Steelmaking Fin. Reports Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

Similar articles

Metinvest reports lower crude steel and pig iron output for 2025

25 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal sees higher net profit in 2025 despite lower revenues, expects global steel demand growth in 2026

05 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih reports higher output for 2025 despite wartime constraints

15 Jan | Steel News

India's iron ore imports set to hit multi-year high in 2025

15 Dec | Steel News

Metinvest posts higher steel, BPI and billet outputs for Q3, finished output down slightly

12 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal posts 72 percent rise in net profit for Jan-Sept 2025

06 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine reports 8.1 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-Sept 2025

09 Oct | Steel News

Severstal’s sales revenue falls in H1 2025, sales volume rises

22 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal reports Q1 results, iron ore shipments remain strong

30 Apr | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts net loss for 2024, mostly lower outputs and sales

24 Feb | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer