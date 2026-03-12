2025 net losses decline at CSN versus 2024

Brazilian steel and iron ore producer Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) reported a net loss of $290 million for all of 2025, against a higher loss of $296 million reported for 2024, the company said today in a press release.

CSN said net sales revenues rose 2.5 percent to $8.615 billion, while gross profits rose 6 percent to $2.383 billion. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurrent items, increased by 15.3 percent to $2.268 billion.

The company said higher interest rates caused financial expenses to rise 11.7 percent to $1.249 billion.

By volume, domestic sales of steel products declined by 6 percent to 3.077 million metric tons (mt), while steel exports dropped 11.4 percent to 1.132 million mt.

Domestic iron ore sales declined by 0.3 percent to 4.029 million mt, while iron ore exports increased by 8.6 percent to 41.820 million mt.

In assessing the contribution of CSN's various sectors to 2025 EBITDA, mining accounted for 53.5 percent, steel production 18.6 percent, logistics 16.4 percent, cement 10.9 percent, and energy 2.2 percent, with internal eliminations excluded from these calculations.

As a result of the declining condition of the CSN steel plant in Volta Redonda, located in the state of Rio de Janeiro, including an idled blast furnace, it is appropriate to classify the company as an iron ore producer from a financial perspective, rather than as a steel producer.

USD = BRL 5.20 (March 12)





