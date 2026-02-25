Metinvest reports lower crude steel and pig iron output for 2025

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for fourth quarter and the full year of 2025.

Accordingly, in the given quarter, the company’s total crude steel output amounted to 564,000 mt, rising by three percent, while its pig iron output remained unchanged at 496,000 mt, both on quarter-on-quarter basis.

In the fourth quarter, Metinvest’s merchant semi-finished product output came to 271,000 mt, increasing by one percent compared to the previous quarter, while its finished steel production went up by four percent from the third quarter of 2025 to 613,000 mt. In particular, its flats output rose by 10.0 percent quarter on quarter to 291,000 mt, while its longs production was down by one percent quarter on quarter to 322,000 mt.

In the mining segment, the company’s total iron ore concentrate production in the given quarter remained stable quarter on quarter at 3.98 million mt, while its pellet production amounted to 1.34 million mt, down by 21.0 percent quarter on quarter. Due to intensified hostilities in December 2024, it had suspended its Pokrovske coal mine. Subsequently, amid power supply shortages and a further deterioration in the security situation, both the mine and the beneficiation plant suspended operations. Additionally, its total coke output moved down by three percent quarter on quarter to 279,000 mt.

In 2025, Metinvest’s total crude steel output came to 2.02 million mt, dropping by four percent year on year, while its pig iron output decreased by two percent year on year to 1.78 million mt. In the given year, the company produced 839,000 mt of merchant semi-finished products, down by three percent, while its finished steel production advanced by 13.0 percent from the previous year to 2.43 million mt. In the meantime, the group’s flats output amounted to 1.11 million mt, up by 20.0 percent, and its longs production rose by seven percent compared to 2024 to 1.32 million mt, both year on year.

In the given year, the company’s total iron ore concentrate output remained stable year on year at 15.70 million mt, while its pellet output came to 6.33 million mt, up by five percent compared to 2024. Meanwhile, Metinvest’s total coke production dropped by two percent year on year to 1.10 million mt.