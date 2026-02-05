ArcelorMittal sees higher net profit in 2025 despite lower revenues, expects global steel demand growth in 2026

Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025.

In the fourth quarter last year, ArcelorMittal recorded a net profit of $177 million, compared to the net profit of $377 million in the third quarter, while its sales revenues declined by 4.4 percent from the third quarter to $14.97 billion due to lower shipments. The company’s operating income decreased by 39.9 percent quarter on quarter to $327 million. The producer posted its EBITDA for the last quarter at $1.59 billion, up from $1.51 billion recorded in the third quarter, primarily driven by higher results in the mining segment, as well as improved results for AMNS India, partly offset by the North America segment.

In 2025, the company registered a net profit of $3.15 billion compared to $1.34 million in 2024, while its sales revenues totaled $61.35 billion, down by 1.7 percent, primarily driven by a 2.3 percent reduction in average steel selling prices, both year on year. Operating income for 2025 of $3.6 billion was 9.6 percent higher compared to $3.3 billion in 2024, while the company registered an EBITDA of $6.54 billion in 2025, down 7.2 percent year on year. The company attributed this decrease to weaker results in North America, particularly the effects of tariffs and maintenance works in Mexico.

ArcelorMittal’s crude steel production decreased by 3.9 percent to 55.6 million mt in 2025, while its iron ore production increased by 15.1 percent to 48.8 million mt, both year on year. The company’s total steel shipments in the given year amounted to 54 million mt, down by 0.5 percent year on year.

ArcelorMittal expects global apparent steel demand, excluding China, to rise by two percent in 2026. Steel production and shipments are forecast to increase across all regions, supported by operational improvements and trade protections, with European mills gradually regaining market share from imports as CBAM and the new tariff-rate quota mechanism take effect.

Commenting on the results, Aditya Mittal, chief executive officer of ArcelorMittal, said that 2025 marked a turning point for both the global steel industry and the company. Despite ongoing geopolitical volatility, key foundations were laid for a more supportive operating environment. Mittal noted a growing global focus on domestic supply resilience, with tariffs and trade measures prompting governments - particularly in Europe - to address industrial competitiveness. In this context, proposed European trade measures and enhancements to CBAM are expected to help level carbon costs, support sustainable capacity utilization, and improve returns for producers. While the full impact will become more visible from the second half of 2026 and into 2027, the company is well positioned to benefit. Mittal added that the global outlook has improved, including in India, while strategic growth projects generated $0.7 billion in additional EBITDA in 2025, with a further $1.6 billion expected in the coming years. Exposure to structural growth drivers such as the energy transition, defense, data centers and infrastructure further underpins the company’s long-term value creation.