Ternium net profit shows sharp decline in Q4 2025

Steelmaker Ternium posted a net profit of $171 million in Q4 2025, against $333 million for Q4 2024.

On the same comparative basis, net sales declined by 3 percent to $3.775 billion, while the operational profit rose 275 percent to $159 million. Tax deferments, in the amount of $94 million, were one of the main factors behind the net profitability in Q4 2025.

In volume, shipments of steel products declined by 1 percent to 3.727 million metric tons (mt), while iron ore shipments increased 12 percent to 3.361 million mt.

The regional distribution of steel shipments during the fourth quarter has Mexico as main player (1.887 million mt), followed by Brazil (965,000 mt), others South America (567,000 mt) and other regions (307,000 mt).

Considering the total of 2025, Ternium’s net profit increased by 74 percent to $303 million, net sales declined by 12 percent to $15.609 billion. Operational profit declined by 44 percent to $705 million, while shipments of steel products dropped 4 percent to 15.060 million mt even as iron ore shipments increased by 14 percent to 12.951 million mt.

Controlled by the Techint group, Ternium has production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala and the US.