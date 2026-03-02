 |  Login 
UK’s Alien Metals updates Pilbara iron ore projects following independent review

Monday, 02 March 2026 12:21:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based iron ore company Alien Metals has completed an independent technical review of its Pilbara iron ore projects in Australia. The company stated that the assessment identified geological characteristics consistent with economic mineralisation hosted in the Brockman Iron Formation and highlighted untested expansion areas considered prospective for further exploration.

Vivash and Hancock projects

According to Alien Metals, the Vivash Project remains prospective for a bedded iron deposit within the Brockman Iron Formation as its primary target, with additional potential in the Marra Mamba Iron Formation and an untested channel and detrital iron deposit. The company highlighted that the tenure directly adjoins Fortescue’s Vivash Southwest Mineral Project, which hosts a mineral resource of 28 million mt at 58.8 percent Fe, supporting the potential for geological continuity onto Alien Metals’ ground.

According to Alien Metals, residual iron deposit potential remains within the Weeli Wolli and Boolgeeda Iron Formations at the Hancock Project, where significant strike lengths have not yet been systematically explored. The company noted that these formations offer additional upside beyond the previously reported Mineral Resources at Ridge C, Ridge E and Sirius.

Hancock Project and Q2 work program

Alien Metals stated that it will mobilise in the second quarter of 2026 with a targeted field program, including helicopter-supported reconnaissance across Vivash and Brockman, assessment of channel iron deposit potential, delineation of unexplored iron ridges at Hancock, and a geological review of Hancock Ridge E, Ridge C and Sirius resource models to assess possible extensions or reinterpretations.


