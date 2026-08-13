Chile's Grupo CAP posts slightly wider consolidated net loss in Q2 2026

Chilean iron ore producer Grupo CAP reported a net loss of $43.4 million in Q2 2026, compared with a $42.7 million loss in Q2 2025.

On the same basis of comparison, net sales rose 1.6 percent to $394.3 million and gross profit increased 21 percent to $38.6 million, while EBITDA fell 13.2 percent to $53.3 million.

In volume terms, iron ore output at subsidiary Compañia Minera del Pacífico (CMP) rose 5.4 percent to 3.555 million mt, while iron ore sales slipped 0.3 percent to 3.155 million mt.

In Q2 2026, CMP's average iron ore sales price reached $93.1 per wet metric ton (wmt), up 8.3 percent from Q2 2025, while unit cash cost decreased 3.4 percent to $55.4/wmt.

Grupo CAP and Aceros Aza have signed a memorandum of understanding to combine several assets for green steel production at the Huachipato steel plant, which was idled for commercial reasons in 2024.