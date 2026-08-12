Vale partners with ABB to accelerate digital transformation at Brazilian iron ore operations

Brazilian miner Vale has signed a strategic partnership with Switzerland-based technology provider ABB to expand automation, artificial intelligence and integrated IT/OT solutions across its iron ore processing operations in Brazil, aiming to improve safety, productivity, energy efficiency and sustainability.

The partnership builds on the companies' cooperation at Vale's 11.2 million mt per year Conceição II plant in Minas Gerais. Since the implementation of advanced digital technologies in 2024, the plant's productivity has increased by 25 percent, while its premium direct reduction-grade iron ore output has risen by 40 percent and iron losses in tailings have decreased by 26 percent.

Vale plans to use Conceição II as a blueprint for the gradual deployment of these technologies at its other Brazilian iron ore plants, increasing process predictability and product quality while reducing manual intervention and employees' exposure to hazardous activities.