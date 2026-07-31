 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vale...

Vale Q2 net profit declines 34 percent in Q2 2026 versus Q2 2025

Friday, 31 July 2026 17:38:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian miner Vale has posted a net profit of $1.414 billion for the second quarter of 2026, against $2.117 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Net sales revenues rose 19 percent to $10.498 billion, while production costs increased 20 percent to $7.294 billion. Gross profit rose 18 percent to $3.204 billion, while operational profit increased by 8 percent, reaching $2.155 billion.

In contrast with the increased operational performance, financial expenses and deferred taxes had a combined negative impact of $1.138 billion over the net profit on a year-on-year quarterly basis.

During Q2 2026, Vale's iron ore fines business represented 63 percent of the company's net sales revenues, while iron ore pellets accounted for 10 percent, while other ferrous minerals represented 2 percent. Other areas of Vale, including copper and nickel, amounted to 25 percent.

In terms of destinations, net sales revenues to Asia represented 67 percent of the sales total, of which 50 percent flowed to China, followed by Europe  at 16 percent, South America (9 percent), North America (4 percent), and the Middle East (1 percent), while other destinations accounted for 3 percent.

Sales of iron ore fines in Q2 2026 reached 69.946 million metric tons (mt), while pellets sales reached 7.748 million mt. Run-of-mine operations accounted for 2.053 million mt, Vale said.

The average FOB prices achieved during the quarter were $95/mt for fines and $137/mt for pellets, representing increases of 12 percent and 2 percent, respectively, from Q2 2025.

LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.


Tags: Pellet Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining Fin. Reports Vale 

Marketplace Offers

Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
ATAY COMPANY
View Offer
DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices increase slightly amid steady supply-demand outlook

28 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Samarco's Q2 2026 sales up 23 pc from Q1 2026, but remain off 1 pc from 2025

24 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices fall on weaker Chinese demand

22 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale raises iron ore output as pellet production falls in Q2 versus Q1 2026

22 Jul | Steel News

Ferrexpo’s iron ore production falls in H1 2026 amid challenging operating environment

20 Jul | Steel News

MRS approves new 15-year iron ore transport agreement with Vale

16 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices rise slightly amid possible supply concerns

14 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian iron ore exports rise 56 percent as shipments to China increase

09 Jul | Steel News

Global iron ore and pellet exports show mixed trends in H1 FY26 amid increased supplies

09 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices post small weekly decline on lower Chinese demand

08 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials