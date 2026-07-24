Samarco's Q2 2026 sales up 23 pc from Q1 2026, but remain off 1 pc from 2025

In a pre-operational disclosure, Brazilian iron ore and pellet producer Samarco reported Q2 2026 sales of 3.9 million metric tons (mt), up 23 percent from the previous quarter but down 1 percent from Q2 2025, based on combined iron ore and pellet volumes.

Production also rose in Q2 2026, increasing 4 percent from Q1 2026 to 3.9 million mt and edging up 0.1 percent from Q2 2025.

Samarco's average pellet price in Q2 2026 reached $124.9/mt, FOB, up 4 percent from Q1 2026 but down 3 percent from Q2 2025.

The company said the 23 percent quarter-on-quarter sales increase reflected a return to normal shipment levels after a weak Q1 2026.

On production, Samarco said Q2 2026 output showed operations remained stable at structurally higher levels. Considering the results from the first half of 2026, on yearly basis production rose by 8 percent to 7.7 million mt, while sales increased by 4 percent to 7.1 million mt.

Samarco, a joint venture between Vale and BHP, is still recovering from the 2015 Fundão Dam accident and expects to return to full capacity of 26 million mt per year in 2028.