Brazilian iron ore exports rise 56 percent as shipments to China increase

Brazilian iron ore exports (pellets excluded) for June reached 39.818 million metric tons (mt), against 25.576 million mt in May, an increase of 56 percent, according to data from Secex, the Brazilian foreign trade secretariat of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade.

Secex said the decline reflects mainly a higher volume exported to China, 32.068 million mt, against 20.562 million mt in May.

The main destinations were Asia (35.989 million mt), the Middle East (1.472 million mt), Europe (1.340 million mt), South America (712,900 mt), Africa (178,200 mt), and Mexico (126,000 mt).

Meanwhile, pellet exports declined by one percent to 2.412 million mt, destined to Africa (808,000 mt), Asia (575,500 mt), Europe (514,500 mt), Trinidad and Tobago (166,300 mt), the US (155,600 mt), Argentina (131,200 mt), and the United Arab Emirates (60,500 mt).