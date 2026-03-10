February Brazilian iron ore exports slip while pelletized product rose nearly 11 percent

Brazilian iron ore exports for February declined slightly versus January levels, with a total of 26.262 million metric tons (mt) of iron ore reported, versus 26.519 million mt reported during January, for a less than 1 percent decline, according to data from the Brazilian Secretariat of Foreign Trade (SECEX), part of the countries' Ministry of Industry, Development and Foreign Trade.

Pelletized product (pellets) on the other hand, jumped nearly 11 percent to 2.222 million mt compared with 2.006 million mt exported during January, SECEX said.

SECEX said iron ore exports totaling 20.770 million mt were destined for Asia, of which 17.180 million mt went to China, the Middle East received 2.237 million mt, Europe got 1.666 million mt, South America received 642,400 mt, Africa received 543,500 mt, Mexico received 380,800 mt, while the US imported a total of 22,500 mt.

Pellet exports destined for Asia were reported at 664,900 mt, Africa at 480,500 mt, the US at 337,200 mt, Trinidad and Tobago at 198,000 mt, the United Arab Emirates at 196,600 mt, Argentina at 175,200 mt, while Europe was reported at 170,500 mt, SECEX said.

Iron ore exports to China have slumped in recent months, falling by more than 39 percent from 28.203 million mt reported in December to 20.259 million mt in January. This trend reflects proactive strategies by Chinese steel producers, regarding scheduled maintenance stoppages at local blast furnaces.