US-Brazil pig iron tariff trade talks remain at ministerial level for now

The expected conversations between the Brazilian president Luis Inácio Lula da Silva and US President Donald Trump, this week during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, did not take place under the format expected by analysts.

Sources told SteelOrbis the two presidents had only a brief and formal encounter between sessions at the summit.

However, on-line conversations that started this past week, between the Brazilian minister Márcio Elias Rosa and the US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer, have continued among advisors of the two presidents in Evian, according to reports from the Brazilian press.

The talks have centered on potential 25 percent import tariffs announced last week by the USTR, but they have not specifically addressed the recent removal of Brazilian pig iron from the exemption list, reports indicate.

Sources in the pig iron industry in Minas Gerais told SteelOrbis that the US foundry sector is “likely to drive a solution to the tariff issue, since it relies on Brazilian pig iron for its quality, competitive pricing, and efficient supply logistics.”