 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US-Brazil...

US-Brazil pig iron tariff trade talks remain at ministerial level for now

Thursday, 18 June 2026 16:36:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The expected conversations between the Brazilian president Luis Inácio Lula da Silva and US President Donald Trump, this week during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, did not take place under the format expected by analysts.

Sources told SteelOrbis the two presidents had only a brief and formal encounter between sessions at the summit.

However, on-line conversations that started this past week, between the Brazilian minister Márcio Elias Rosa and the US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer, have continued among advisors of the two presidents in Evian, according to reports from the Brazilian press.

The talks have centered on potential 25 percent import tariffs announced last week by the USTR, but they have not specifically addressed the recent removal of Brazilian pig iron from the exemption list, reports indicate.

Sources in the pig iron industry in Minas Gerais told SteelOrbis that the US foundry sector is “likely to drive a solution to the tariff issue, since it relies on Brazilian pig iron for its quality, competitive pricing, and efficient supply logistics.”


Tags: Iron Ore Pig Iron Pellet Raw Mat Brazil US North America South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Brazil Iron waiting on environmental license to produce HBI in Bahia

24 Apr | Steel News

Metinvest reports lower crude steel and pig iron output for 2025

25 Feb | Steel News

Metinvest reports higher crude steel and pig iron output for 2024

14 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees 4% fall in pig iron output in H1

13 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel output down in 2023

21 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees lower pig iron and crude steel outputs in Jan-Sept

16 Nov | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel output fall in H1

18 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest posts higher pig iron and crude steel outputs for Q1

16 May | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron output down 48.8% in H1 amid lower output at Mariupol plants

11 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s Metalloinvest sees slight rise in iron ore output in 2021

27 Jan | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
ATAY COMPANY
View Offer
DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer