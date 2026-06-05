Brazilian iron ore exports decline by 19 percent amid less shipments to China in May 2026

Brazilian iron ore exports (pellets excluded) for May this year reached 25.58 million mt, against 31.71 million mt in April, according to numbers from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade.

The decline reflects mainly a lower volume exported to China, 20.562 million mt, against 25.263 million mt in April.

The main destinations were Asia (22.74 million mt), South America (981,000 mt), Europe (797,300 mt), the Middle East (572,200 mt), Africa (351,800 mt), and Mexico (130,600 mt).

Meanwhile, pellets exports declined by 15 percent to 2.44 million mt, destined to Asia (806,200 mt), Africa (738,200 mt), Europe (327,700 mt), the US (260,000 mt), Argentina (138,800 mt), Trinidad and Tobago (110,000 mt), and the United Arab Emirates (55,000 mt).