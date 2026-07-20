Ferrexpo’s iron ore production falls in H1 2026 amid challenging operating environment

Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has announced its production results for the first half of 2026.

In the first half of this year, the company’s iron ore production moved down by 54.1 percent year on year to 1.56 million mt. In particular, the company’s output of pellets totaled 1.38 million mt, decreasing by 36.1 percent year on year. In particular, the company’s DR pellet production totaled 163,171 mt, up by 99.5 percent compared to the first half of the previous year.

Ferrexpo remains focused on managing its costs and its operations in order to protect its working capital whilst operating within a highly constrained environment.

The company has continued to optimize the product mix between pellets and concentrate as well as manage customer distribution. In addition, there has been a curtailment, over an extended period of time, of operational expenditures across all business activities which will need to be addressed in the future.