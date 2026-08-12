Turkey's iron ore imports up 32.6 percent in Jan-Jun 2026

In June this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 1,127,020 metric tons, up by 0.3 percent compared to May and up by 1.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $127.59 million, increasing by 12.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 14.5 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 6.38 million mt, up 32.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 33.7 percent to $676.79 million, both year on year.

Turkey's iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 4.03 million mt, up by 24.8 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Norway with 1.00 million mt and Russia with 976,118 mt, up by 271.2 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2026 January-June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) June 2026 June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 4,028,656 3,228,901 24.8 597,192 830,119 -28.1 Norway 1,002,034 - - 337,801 - - Russia 976,118 262,984 271.2 191,908 38,445 399.2 S. Africa 226,006 167,635 34.8 - 20 - US 140,466 0.424 >1000.0 - - - Georgia 2,386 - - - - - Iraq 1,917 - - - - - Romania 570 2,238 -74.5 109 432 -74.8 Morocco 328 - - - - - Kazakhstan 66 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey's iron ore imports - January-June 2026