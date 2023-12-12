Turkey’s iron ore imports down 16.9 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 12 December 2023 10:33:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports totaled 775,087 mt, declining by 29.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 25.4 percent compared to the same month of 2022, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was down by 34.5 percent year on year and by 24.5 percent month on month to $96.18 million.

In the first 10 months of this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 7.23 million mt, falling by 16.9 percent, while the value of these imports moved down by 30.7 percent to $904.08 million, both compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given period, Turkey’s iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4,565,990 mt, up 23.8 percent year on year, while Brazil was followed by Sweden with 1,149,822 mt, down 22.5 percent, and by Russia with 292,191 mt, down 44.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.