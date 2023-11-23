﻿
Turkey’s iron ore imports down 15.7 percent in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 23 November 2023 11:40:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports totaled 1.09 million mt, declining by 3.4 percent compared to the previous month and rising by 58.5 percent compared to the same month of 2022, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was up by 45.3 percent year on year and down by 11.3 percent month on month to $127.41 million.

In the first nine months of this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 6.46 million mt, falling by 15.7 percent, while the value of these imports moved down by 30.2 percent to $807.89 million, both compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given period, Turkey’s iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4,071,846 mt, up 22.8 percent year on year, while Brazil was followed by Sweden with 984,717 mt, down 14.7 percent, and by Russia with 256,545 mt, down 41.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


