Turkey’s iron ore imports down 12 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 12 January 2024 11:23:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s iron ore imports totaled 729,366 mt, declining by 5.9 percent compared to October and rising by 108.3 percent compared to the same month of 2022, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was up by 111.5 percent year on year and down by 12.1 percent month on month to $84.53 million.

In the first 11 months of last year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 7.96 million mt, falling by 12.0 percent, while the value of these imports moved down by 26.5 percent to $988.61 million, both compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given period, Turkey’s iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4,783,372 mt, up 19.3 percent year on year, while Brazil was followed by Sweden with 1,314,831 mt, down 11.4 percent, and by South Africa with 678,435 mt, down 33.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top iron ore import sources in the January-November period last year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2023 January-November 2022 Change (%) November 2023 November 2022 Change (%) Brazil 4,783,372 4,009,702 +19.3 217,383 322,980 -32.7 Sweden 1,314,831 1,484,241 -11.4 165,009 - - South Africa 678,435 1,019,929 -33.5 336,667 - - Ukraine 499,172 585,220 -14.7 - - -

Turkey’s iron ore import sources in the January-November period last year can be seen in the graph below: