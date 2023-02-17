﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 16.7 percent in 2022

Friday, 17 February 2023 13:43:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s iron ore imports totaled 333,398 mt, falling by 4.8 percent compared to November and by 72.7 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 75.4 percent to $41.42 million year on year, while up 3.7 percent as compared to November.

In 2022, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 9.38 million mt, down 16.7 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 32.3 percent to $1.39 billion, both compared to 2021.

In the given year, Turkey’s iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4.18 million mt, down 28.2 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.65 million mt, while Turkey’s iron ore imports from South Africa in the given year amounted to 1.36 million mt.

Turkey’s top iron ore import sources in 2022 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

2021

Change (%)

December 2022

December 2021

Change (%)

Brazil

4,178,091

5,818,393

-28.19

168,389

743,630

-77.36

Sweden

1,649,246

1,565,984

+5.32

165,005

166,551

-0.93

S. Africa

1,364,779

685,256

+99.16

173,241

-

Ukraine

585,220

1,184,546

-50.60

-

33,003

-

Russia

552,633

1,250,172

-55.80

-

31,522

-

India

435,186

-

-

-

-

-

Uzbekistan

223,514

-

-

-

-

-

Finland

141,701

530,694

-73.30

-

71,328

-

Mali

118,431

143,807

-17.65

-

-

-

Australia

82,512

-

-

-

-

-

 


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 17, 2023

17 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

LKAB’s sales revenues increase in Q4 amid higher dollar exchange rate

17 Feb | Steel News

India’s GPIL raises capex to $48 million to ramp up pellet and beneficiation capacities

17 Feb | Steel News

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes trend neutral in January

16 Feb | Steel News

Iron ore prices rise after early week losses amid support from futures and steel market

16 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited sets iron ore output target of 50 million mt for FY 2023-24

16 Feb | Steel News

Fortescue sees lower net profit in H1 FY 2022-23, achieves record half-year iron ore shipments

16 Feb | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 15, 2023

15 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian iron ore miner sees 56% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

15 Feb | Steel News

Severstal achieves 24% rise in iron ore output at Yakovlevskiy GOK

14 Feb | Steel News