Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 16.7 percent in 2022

Friday, 17 February 2023 13:43:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s iron ore imports totaled 333,398 mt, falling by 4.8 percent compared to November and by 72.7 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 75.4 percent to $41.42 million year on year, while up 3.7 percent as compared to November.

In 2022, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 9.38 million mt, down 16.7 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 32.3 percent to $1.39 billion, both compared to 2021.

In the given year, Turkey’s iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4.18 million mt, down 28.2 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.65 million mt, while Turkey’s iron ore imports from South Africa in the given year amounted to 1.36 million mt.

Turkey’s top iron ore import sources in 2022 are as follows: