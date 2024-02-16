﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 5.3 percent in 2023

Friday, 16 February 2024 11:45:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s iron ore imports totaled 925,799 mt, rising by 27.1 percent compared to November and by 177.7 percent compared to the same month of 2022, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was up by 195.0 percent year on year and by 44.6 percent month on month to $122.21 million.

In 2023, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 8.89 million mt, falling by 5.3 percent, while the value of these imports moved down by 19.9 percent to $1.11 billion, both compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given year, Turkey’s iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 5,460,860 mt, up 30.7 percent year on year, while Brazil was followed by Sweden with 1,479,848 mt, down 10.3 percent, and by South Africa with 678,441 mt, down 50.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top iron ore import sources in 2023 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

Change (%)

December 2023

December 2022

Change (%)

Brazil

5,460,860

4,178,091

+30.7

678,396

168,389

+302.9

Sweden

1,479,848

1,649,246

-10.3

165,017

165,005

-

South Africa

678,441

1,364,779

-50.3

20

-

-

Ukraine

581,563

585,220

-0.6

82,391

-

-

Turkey’s iron ore import sources in 2023 can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

IEEFA: DRI technology moves ahead of CCUS

15 Feb | Steel News

Value of iron ore imports to Mexico up 68.1 percent in December

14 Feb | Steel News

Indian pellet producer KIOCL Limited returns to profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

14 Feb | Steel News

BHP iron ore train driver strike may interrupt iron ore supply

13 Feb | Steel News

AISI slams new iron ore emission limits

12 Feb | Steel News

Rajasthan government confirms discovery of 840 million mt of iron ore reserves

12 Feb | Steel News

Australian companies collaborate on steel decarbonization

12 Feb | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 9, 2024

09 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Anglo American’s iron ore production down 12.1 percent in Q4

09 Feb | Steel News

Vale to collaborate on Hydnum Steel’s green steel project in Spain

09 Feb | Steel News