Turkey’s iron ore imports down 5.3 percent in 2023

Friday, 16 February 2024 11:45:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s iron ore imports totaled 925,799 mt, rising by 27.1 percent compared to November and by 177.7 percent compared to the same month of 2022, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was up by 195.0 percent year on year and by 44.6 percent month on month to $122.21 million.

In 2023, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 8.89 million mt, falling by 5.3 percent, while the value of these imports moved down by 19.9 percent to $1.11 billion, both compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given year, Turkey’s iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 5,460,860 mt, up 30.7 percent year on year, while Brazil was followed by Sweden with 1,479,848 mt, down 10.3 percent, and by South Africa with 678,441 mt, down 50.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top iron ore import sources in 2023 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) 2023 2022 Change (%) December 2023 December 2022 Change (%) Brazil 5,460,860 4,178,091 +30.7 678,396 168,389 +302.9 Sweden 1,479,848 1,649,246 -10.3 165,017 165,005 - South Africa 678,441 1,364,779 -50.3 20 - - Ukraine 581,563 585,220 -0.6 82,391 - -

Turkey’s iron ore import sources in 2023 can be seen in the graph below: