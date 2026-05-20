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Rio Tinto reaches 8 billion mt Pilbara iron ore export milestone

Wednesday, 20 May 2026 14:11:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian miner Rio Tinto has announced that it has shipped 8 billion mt of iron ore from its Pilbara operations in Western Australia over the past 60 years. The milestone shipment departed from Cape Lambert port on May 19 aboard the Juno Horizon vessel.

The cargo was destined for Nippon Steel, one of Rio Tinto’s longest-standing strategic customers. Rio Tinto’s first Pilbara iron ore shipment to Japan took place in August 1966.

Rhodes Ridge project supports future growth

Looking ahead, Rio Tinto continues to advance studies at the Rhodes Ridge project, considered one of the world’s largest undeveloped high-grade iron ore deposits. Rio Tinto currently holds a 50 percent stake in the project. According to the company, Rhodes Ridge could eventually support annual production capacity of approximately 100 million mt.

Development of the Rhodes Ridge project is expected to support Rio Tinto’s medium-term Pilbara iron ore production target of 345-360 million mt per year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Rio Tinto 

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