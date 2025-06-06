 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Rio...

Rio Tinto opens Western Range iron ore mine

Friday, 06 June 2025 10:09:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced that it has officially opened its newest iron ore mine, Western Range, which cost $2 billion to develop. First ore was processed through the Western Range system in late March this year.

The new mine, a joint venture between Rio Tinto and China-based Baowu, has an annual production capacity of up to 25 million mt of iron ore. The project, which involved constructing a primary crusher and 18-kilometre conveyor system linked to the existing Paraburdoo processing plant, could sustain the existing Paraburdoo mining hub for up to 20 years.

“The Western Range project is not only a strategic cornerstone in the global resource layout of China Baowu and Rio Tinto, but also a model of China-Australia economic and trade cooperation. Our joint efforts in green, low-carbon development and collaborative innovation have set new industry benchmarks and contributed valuable insights and strength to the sustainable development of global resources,” Hu Wangming, chairman of China Baowu Group, said.

Western Range is one of a series of replacement projects, with total annual capacity of 130 million mt, that underpin Rio Tinto’s ongoing commitment to the Pilbara.

In addition, the company will invest $1.8 billion to develop the Brockman Syncline 1 mine project with an estimated annual capacity of 34 million mt in the West Pilbara region of Australia, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Investments Rio Tinto 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 6, 2025

06 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 6, 2025 

06 Jun | Longs and Billet

Iron ore in China keeps edging down slowly due to weak steel demand and output cuts rumors

05 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 5, 2025 

05 Jun | Longs and Billet

The price of Brazilian high-grade iron ore declines from last week

04 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 4, 2025

04 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 4, 2025 

04 Jun | Longs and Billet

Iron ore in China drops below $95/mt CFR as all signals negative

03 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia’s CZR approves sale of Robe Mesa iron ore project

03 Jun | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 3, 2025 

03 Jun | Longs and Billet