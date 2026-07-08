Fenix Resources posts record quarterly iron ore production in June quarter 2026

Australia-based miner Fenix Resources Limited has published its quarterly report for the three months ending June 30 this year. In the given quarter, the company produced approximately 1.29 million wmt of iron ore, up by 70.9 percent year on year. The company achieved record June 2026 quarter production.

Fenix reported total FY26 iron ore sales of 4.4 million wmt, meeting its revised production guidance of 4.2-4.8 million wmt, which had been increased from the original guidance of 4.0-4.4 million wmt announced in July 2025. Record quarterly iron ore shipments demonstrate the ongoing successful ramp-up in production, the scalability of the company's integrated pit-to-port model, and the company’s resilience to diesel price and freight rate volatility.

The company loaded 21 vessels during the quarter, compared with 16 in the previous quarter and 13 a year earlier.

Fenix is targeting iron ore sales of 4.7-5.3 million wmt in FY27. The company said it will continue advancing the definitive feasibility study for its Weld Range project while operating its existing integrated pit-to-port iron ore business.