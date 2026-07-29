 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Rio...

Rio Tinto's H1 net earnings rise 47 percent amid strong Pilbara iron ore performance

Wednesday, 29 July 2026 11:11:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based mining giant Rio Tinto recorded consolidated sales revenue of $31.03 billion in the first half of 2026, up 15 percent year on year, while its underlying EBITDA increased by 28 percent to $14.83 billion and its net earnings surged by 47 percent to $6.66 billion, supported by stronger commodity prices, higher sales volumes and productivity improvements.

The company produced 162.3 million mt of iron ore at its Pilbara operations during the given period, up 6 percent year on year and representing its highest first-half output since the record achieved in 2018, while shipments increased by five percent to 157.7 million mt as productivity gains offset the impact of tropical cyclones.

Rio Tinto's iron ore segment revenue rose by four percent to $14.03 billion, supported by higher volumes and a 2 percent increase in the average realized Pilbara iron ore price to $92.6/dmt FOB, whereas the segment's underlying EBITDA edged down by one percent to $6.77 billion amid a weaker contribution from the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) and higher evaluation expenditure. Pilbara unit cash costs increased by $0.70/mt to $25.00/mt due to the stronger Australian dollar, inflation and elevated diesel prices.

Meanwhile, IOC's pellet and concentrate sales fell by 19 percent to 6.5 million mt, while Rio Tinto recorded 0.4 million mt of sales from the Simandou project at an average grade of 65.8 percent Fe after shipping 2.2 million mt to China. Construction of the SimFer mine and port was approximately 77 percent and 85 percent complete, respectively.

Rio Tinto maintained its 2026 guidance at 343-366 million mt for total iron ore sales, including 323-338 million mt from Pilbara, 15-18 million mt from IOC and 5-10 million mt from Simandou.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Rio Tinto 

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
ATAY COMPANY
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer

Similar articles

Rio Tinto’s H1 iron ore production rises five percent

15 Jul | Steel News

BHP, Rio Tinto and Caterpillar launch battery-electric haul truck trial to support mining decarbonization

29 Jun | Steel News

Rio Tinto reaches 8 billion mt Pilbara iron ore export milestone

20 May | Steel News

Rio Tinto reports higher iron ore production in Q1 2026 despite weather-hit shipments

21 Apr | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s 2025 financial results highlight resilient iron ore earnings

19 Feb | Steel News

Rio Tinto achieves record quarterly iron ore output in Pilbara in Q4 2025

21 Jan | Steel News

Feasibility study underway for Rhodes Ridge iron ore project in W. Australia

16 Dec | Steel News

BHP begins testing battery-electric haul trucks in Pilbara to decarbonize iron ore operations

08 Dec | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output in Pilbara remains stable in Q3

14 Oct | Steel News

Robe River JV to develop new iron ore deposits at West Angelas mine

07 Oct | Steel News