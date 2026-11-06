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Killi identifies new exploration targets at Lodestone iron ore project in Western Australia

Friday, 06 November 2026 12:10:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian exploration company Killi Resources has announced that a high-resolution drone survey identified previously unknown exploration targets at its 80 percent-owned Lodestone iron ore project in Western Australia's Mid-West region, providing further opportunities to expand its existing resource base.

Survey reveals parallel mineralized zones

The survey identified multiple parallel magnetic zones along Lodestone's 25 km mineralized trend, while the current resource covers approximately five kilometers. The findings will help prioritize targets for the company's ongoing drilling campaign and guide further assessment of the broader magnetite system.

Drilling supports planned resource upgrade

Killi is undertaking a 20,000 m drilling program, supported by two rigs, to expand the resource and obtain samples for metallurgical testing. Recent diamond drilling intersected coarse crystalline magnetite beyond the existing resource boundary. Assays and Davis Tube Recovery results from drill core are pending, while metallurgical testing, including pelletization assessments, continues. The company expects a resource upgrade in the coming months.

Premium concentrate remains the development focus

Lodestone currently has an inferred resource of 110 million mt, with 33 percent Davis Tube Recovery mass recovery and a concentrate grade of 69 percent Fe. Previous test work indicated the potential to produce concentrate containing 68-70 percent Fe at coarse grind sizes of up to 250 microns, supporting Killi's focus on the premium direct reduction market.

The project lies approximately 200 km from Geraldton port, near existing road, rail and grid power infrastructure, providing an established logistics base for potential development.

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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