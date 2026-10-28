 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MinRes...

MinRes maintains FY27 iron ore guidance as Onslow output hits record

Wednesday, 28 October 2026 10:50:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian miner Mineral Resources (MinRes) has reported attributable iron ore shipments of 7.9 million wet metric tons (wmt) for the July-September quarter of FY27, down six percent quarter on quarter but up four percent year on year. The company maintained its full-year shipment and cost guidance.

Onslow records higher production and monthly exports

Onslow Iron's production increased by 17 percent quarter on quarter to a record 10.3 million wmt on a 100 percent basis. Shipments totaled 9.2 million wmt, including 5.0 million wmt attributable to MinRes, representing an annualized shipping rate of approximately 36.9 million wmt.

September exports reached a monthly record of 3.49 million wmt following maintenance on the port's in-load circuit. The commissioning of a seventh transhipper in August allows six units to remain operational while one undergoes scheduled maintenance.

Lamb Creek boosts Pilbara Hub output

Pilbara Hub production rose by 55 percent quarter on quarter to 3.2 million wmt, while shipments reached 2.9 million wmt. Lamb Creek transitioned to full operations during the quarter, less than a year after construction began in December 2025. Lump ore accounted for 43 percent of shipments.

Prices decline, while costs remain within annual targets

MinRes' average realized iron ore price decreased by five percent quarter on quarter to US$83/dmt, equivalent to 85 percent of the Platts 61% CFR Index.

Onslow's quarterly FOB cost stood at A$53/wmt, below its FY27 guidance range of A$54-58/wmt. Pilbara Hub's cost was A$75/wmt, within its A$74-79/wmt guidance range.

Full-year attributable shipment targets remain at 20.0-21.7 million wmt for Onslow and 10.0-11.0 million wmt for Pilbara Hub. Despite higher diesel prices in September, MinRes expects annual FOB costs to remain within guidance.

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Marketplace Offers

DRI

Dimensions 9 - 16 mm
 
Tedarikçi SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi ATAY COMPANY
View Offer

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer

Similar articles

Fortescue's iron ore production up, shipments down in Q1 FY 2026-27

26 Oct | Steel News

Fenix maintains iron ore sales guidance despite lower quarterly shipments

22 Oct | Steel News

Rio Tinto's iron ore sales rise in Q3 2026 as Simandou ramp-up advances

14 Oct | Steel News

Fortescue's iron ore sales fall in Q1 FY 2026-27 amid CMRG negotiations

09 Oct | Steel News

MinRes ramps up Lamb Creek iron ore mine with seven million mt annual capacity

07 Oct | Steel News

Arrow Minerals applies for new iron ore exploration tenement

18 Sep | Steel News

Baowu considers minority stake in BHP's Jimblebar iron ore mine

08 Sep | Steel News

Australian govt grants A$26 million to Element Zero for low-emission ironmaking pilot

03 Sep | Steel News

Fenix Resources declares maiden 26.9 million mt iron ore reserve at Beebyn Hub

03 Sep | Steel News

MinRes' iron ore output reaches 29.6 million mt in FY 2025-26

28 Aug | Steel News