Australian mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto are set to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and business executives in Beijing on November 20, as growing tensions over iron ore pricing and supply negotiations put pressure on Australia's major mining companies.

According to the Business Council of Australia (BCA), the ninth Australia-China CEO Roundtable, organized in partnership with China Development Bank, will bring together Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and 11 senior executives, including Rio Tinto's iron ore chief Matt Holcz and BHP's Australia head Geraldine Slattery.

China's CMRG strengthens bargaining power in iron ore negotiations

The meeting comes amid increasingly difficult negotiations between Australian miners and China's state-backed iron ore purchasing group, China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG), which has been consolidating purchasing activities to strengthen its bargaining position.

CMRG has reportedly restricted Chinese steelmakers from purchasing certain iron ore products supplied by BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue during annual contract negotiations. While BHP and Rio Tinto have reached new supply agreements with CMRG, Fortescue has warned of potential operational disruptions if negotiations remain unresolved by the end of the year.

Iron ore prices fall as Australia seeks stronger trade ties

Meanwhile, iron ore prices on the Singapore Exchange have fallen below $90/mt, reaching their lowest level in four years. Goldman Sachs expects CMRG's influence over iron ore pricing to increase, potentially reducing Australian miners' earnings in the coming years, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.