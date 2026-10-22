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China's CMRG agrees annual iron ore supply deal with Rio Tinto

Thursday, 22 October 2026 12:29:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

China's state-owned China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG) has reportedly reached a new annual iron ore supply agreement with Australian miner Rio Tinto, according to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Mills to submit purchasing requirements

CMRG verbally informed some Chinese steelmakers of the agreement on October 21 and was expected to begin collecting their required purchasing volumes on October 22. The volume covered by the contract remained unclear, while neither company immediately responded to requests for comment.

Supply talks were suspended in August

As SteelOrbis previously reported, CMRG instructed some Chinese mills in August to suspend negotiations with Rio Tinto for shipments from September, seeking to strengthen its bargaining position during annual contract discussions.

Established in 2022, CMRG aims to centralize iron ore procurement and secure more favorable terms for Chinese steelmakers amid weak domestic demand and thin margins.

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Mining Rio Tinto 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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