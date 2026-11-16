In October this year, iron ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland decreased by 1.5 percent month on month and 2.7 percent year on year, totaling 48,165,298 mt.

According to the information released by Pilbara Ports, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 40.49 million mt, down 1.1 percent compared to the previous month and 4.0 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in October, receiving 3.16 million mt and 1.85 million mt respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier in October increased by 10.2 percent month on month but decreased by 0.1 percent year on year to 14.92 million mt.