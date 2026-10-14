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Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 4.9 percent in September 2026 from August

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 14:05:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, iron ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland increased by 4.9 percent month on month and 0.7 percent year on year, totaling 48,904,062 mt.

According to the information released by Pilbara Ports, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 40.96 million mt, up 7.8 percent compared to the previous month but down 2.3 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in September, receiving 3.22 million mt and 2.01 million mt respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier in September increased by 5.7 percent month on month and 3.4 percent year on year to 13.53 million mt.

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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