Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 5.4 percent in August 2026 from July

In August this year, iron ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland increased by 5.4 percent month on month and 5.2 percent year on year, totaling 46,604,618 mt.

According to the information released by Pilbara Ports, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 38.00 million mt, up 0.4 percent compared to the previous month but down 1.8 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in August, receiving 4.10 million mt and 1.82 million mt respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier in August increased by 1.7 percent month on month but decreased by 7.6 percent year on year to 12.80 million mt.