Mexican long steel producer Grupo Simec reported a net profit equivalent to $91 million for the third quarter of 2026, up from $25 million in the same period of 2025.

The increase was driven mainly by financial results, which were positive by $46.5 million for Q3 2026, compared with a negative $20.5 million result in Q3 2025.

Year on year, net sales rose 12 percent to $449 million, while production costs climbed 15.6 percent to $354 million. Gross profit edged up 0.1 percent to $94 million, and operating profit fell 10.4 percent to $56 million.

Sales volumes rose 10.4 percent to 551,000 metric tons (mt).

Simec produces long and special steel products in Mexico, the US and Brazil.

Simec reports its results in Mexican pesos (MXN); figures have been converted to USD at MXN 18.69/USD.