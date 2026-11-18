South Korean steelmaker Daehan Steel has announced plans to suspend operations at its rebar rolling line at the Sinpyeong plant in Busan from December 31, 2026, amid persistently weak construction demand, declining capacity utilization and increasing production costs.

According to the company's regulatory filing dated November 17, the decision is part of a broader restructuring strategy aimed at consolidating production facilities, improving operational efficiency and strengthening cost competitiveness. No date has been announced for the resumption of operations.

Sinpyeong plant's 600,000 mt annual rolling capacity to be suspended

The Sinpyeong plant, which began operations in January 1980, has an annual rebar rolling capacity of 600,000 mt. The facility has faced mounting operational pressure as South Korea's prolonged construction downturn continues to weigh on domestic rebar consumption.

During the first nine months of 2026, the plant's capacity utilization rate stood at approximately 45 percent, significantly below the 80 percent recorded at Daehan Steel's Noksan plant and 67 percent at its Pyeongtaek plant.

The Sinpyeong facility generated KRW 163.24 billion ($122.43 million) in revenue in 2025, accounting for 13.1 percent of the company's consolidated annual revenue of approximately KRW 1.25 trillion ($937.51 million).

Production to be transferred to Noksan and Pyeongtaek plants

Daehan Steel plans to transfer production volumes from Sinpyeong to its other manufacturing facilities, primarily Noksan and Pyeongtaek, to maintain supply continuity and minimize disruptions to customers.

The company expects the suspension to have a limited impact on sales and product availability, as output will be redistributed across its existing production network. By concentrating production at facilities with higher utilization rates, Daehan Steel aims to reduce fixed costs, optimize resource allocation and improve profitability over the medium to long term.

Meanwhile, the company has not finalized plans for the future use of the Sinpyeong plant's equipment and land, indicating that further announcements will be made once decisions are reached.