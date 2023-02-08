South Korea’s YK Steel invests in new rebar mill

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 10:14:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that it will supply a new mini-mill with integrated melting, casting, and rolling and including all electrical and automation systems for South Korea-based steel producer YK Steel.

Instead of relocating and upgrading an existing plant, originally planned at the end of 2021, YK Steel has decided to install a completely new mini-mill.

YK Steel will use the new plant to produce reinforcing steel with diameters ranging from 10 millimeters to 35 millimeters. The new plant with an annual capacity of 1 million mt of rebar aims to achieve more sustainable production at minimal operating costs. The mini-mill will start production in 2025 at the company’s Dangjin site.