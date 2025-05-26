 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > S....

S. Korea’s Dongkuk Steel to halt operations at Incheon plant

Monday, 26 May 2025 15:59:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korean steel producer Dongkuk Steel will halt all rebar production at its Incheon plant for about a month between July and August due to the prolonged steel demand decline caused by the construction industry slump, according to local media reports. The Incheon plant, which has never been inactive before, is South Korea's largest rebar production site, with a 2.2 million mt annual capacity representing 40 percent of Dongkuk Steel's sales.

The producer stated that, despite cutting production to 50 percent utilization and switching to night operations to reduce costs, it can no longer sustain operations amid the chronic oversupply problem and rising electricity and raw material costs. According to local media, the producer aims to lessen the effects of the cutthroat competition in the rebar market.

The shutdown from July 22 to August 15 will reduce supply by 200,000 mt. The company will monitor market conditions and may extend the closure if oversupply persists. Pre-contracted orders will be fulfilled using existing inventory.


Tags: Rebar Longs Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Declines in local Indian rebar prices gain momentum as monsoon seasons sets in

27 May | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 27, 2025 

27 May | Longs and Billet

US rebar exports down 13.8 percent in March from February

27 May | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 26, 2025 

26 May | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices follow diverse trends

26 May | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill increases its rebar price as week begins

26 May | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices retreat due to weakening of demand

26 May | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.1 percent in mid-May

26 May | Steel News

US rebar imports up 85.9 percent in March from February

23 May | Steel News

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 21, 2025

23 May | Longs and Billet