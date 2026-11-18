In the January-October period this year, China's exports of steel bars totaled 17.59 million mt, up 3.1 percent year on year, 10.0 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first nine months, while wire rod exports amounted to 2.31 million mt, down 5.0 percent year on year, 1.4 percentage points faster compared to the decline in the first nine months, according to the General Administration of Customs of China (GAAC). At the same time, China's export volumes of angles/channels came to 6.71 million mt in the given period, increasing by 4.0 percent year on year, 0.4 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in the January-September period.

In October alone, China's exports of steel bars, angles/channels and wire rod totaled 1.83 million mt, 740,000 mt and 230,000 mt, up 12.7 percent, 7.2 percent and 9.4 percent year on year, respectively, while down 3.7 percent, remaining stable and down 4.2 percent month on month.

In October, China's exports of finished steel rose by 0.7 percent year on year, while exports of steel bars and wire rod increased much larger margins, by 12.7 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively, indicating ongoing increases in demand for steel bars and wire rod, driven by the construction and infrastructure sectors in emerging economies across Southeast Asia and the Middle East, and the further shrinking of demand in the domestic construction sector in China.