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China to build 21,000 kilometers of new high-speed roads

Wednesday, 04 November 2026 17:37:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

During the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), China will build approximately 21,000 kilometers of new high-speed roads to complete its national highway network, as stated by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on November 4.

The country will accelerate the construction of the high-speed road network, including high-speed roads along the Yangtze River and metropolitan area ring roads, promote the capacity expansion and intelligent upgrading of high-speed roads, including the Lianyungang–Khorgas (Lianhuo), Shenyang–Haikou (Shenhai), and Beijing–Hong Kong–Macao (Jinggang'ao) high-speed roads, and rationally manage the scale and pace of local highway construction.

The construction of high-speed roads will play a positive role in boosting steel demand in the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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