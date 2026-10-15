NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.3 percent in late September 2026

In the January-September period this year, China's iron ore imports amounted to 954.967 million mt, up 4.1 percent year on year, 1.4 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first eight months this year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In late September (September 21-30) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar rose by RMB 10.8/mt ($1.6/mt) or 0.3 percent to RMB 3,175.9/mt ($472/mt), compared to the price in mid-September (September 11-20), as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, the average prices of medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles decreased by 0.3 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, the average price of seamless steel pipes remained stable, while the average price of wire rod increased by 0.5 percent, all compared to mid-September.