 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > NBS:...

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.3 percent in late September 2026

Thursday, 15 October 2026 09:49:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, China's iron ore imports amounted to 954.967 million mt, up 4.1 percent year on year, 1.4 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first eight months this year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In late September (September 21-30) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar rose by RMB 10.8/mt ($1.6/mt) or 0.3 percent to RMB 3,175.9/mt ($472/mt), compared to the price in mid-September (September 11-20), as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, the average prices of medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles decreased by 0.3 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, the average price of seamless steel pipes remained stable, while the average price of wire rod increased by 0.5 percent, all compared to mid-September.

Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar

Diameter 8 - 40 mm
 
Tedarikçi CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer

Deformed Bar

Diameter 6 - 32 mm
  ES ISO 6935-2 2019 B500BWR , ASTM A615 GR 60
Tedarikçi YOTTA TRADING
View Offer

Deformed Bar

Diameter 8 - 32 mm
 
Tedarikçi SHATTAF STEEL IND. CO. LLC.
View Offer

Similar articles

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for mid-October 2026

13 Oct | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices indicate limited rises, outlook stable

12 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-China rebar prices edge down after holiday, no improvement locally

09 Oct | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group raises local rebar price by $14.8/mt for early October 2026

08 Oct | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - September 28, 2026

28 Sep | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group raises local rebar price by $7.4/mt for late September 2026

23 Sep | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices rise slightly amid better demand ahead of holidays

21 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-China rebar prices down slightly amid less raw material support, SE Asia edges up

18 Sep | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group raises local rebar price by $7.4/mt for mid-September 2026

14 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-China rebar edges down slightly amid weak local market, ex-Malaysia prices up

11 Sep | Longs and Billet