US and Canada rig count increases - week 39, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on September 25, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by four rigs week on week to 599.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 135, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to 455. The overall US rig count is up by 50 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 11 to 208 rigs in the week ending September 25. The Canadian rig count increased by 18 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.