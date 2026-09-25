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US and Canada rig count increases - week 39, 2026

Friday, 25 September 2026 20:33:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on September 25, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by four rigs week on week to 599.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 135, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to 455. The overall US rig count is up by 50 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 11 to 208 rigs in the week ending September 25. The Canadian rig count increased by 18 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.

Tags: US Canada North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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