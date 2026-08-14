US and Canada rig count increases - week 33, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on August 14, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by five rigs week on week to 593.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by four to 128, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 455. The overall US rig count is up by 54 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by three to 219 rigs in the week ending August 14. The Canadian rig count increased by 36 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.