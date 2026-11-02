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US amends AD duty on corrosion resistant steel from Mexico

Monday, 02 November 2026 00:20:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced an amended final determination in the antidumping duty (AD) investigation on corrosion resistant steel products (CORE) from Mexico, along with an amendment to the resulting AD order, for the period of investigation between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

The DOC is amending the final determination to comply with a US Court of International Trade (CIT) decision. On October 19, 2026, the CIT issued its final judgment sustaining the DOC's first remand redetermination, which the DOC determined is not in harmony with its original final determination.

Based on the court decision, the weighted-average dumping margin for Galvasid S.A. de C.V. (Galvasid) changed from 24.09 percent to 14.54 percent, while the rate for all other producers and exporters changed from 17.42 percent to 14.29 percent.

Tags: Mexico US North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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