US continues AD and CVD orders on wire mesh from Mexico

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the continuation of the antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders on standard steel welded wire mesh (wire mesh) from Mexico, following the first sunset reviews of the orders.

The DOC and the US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that revocation of the orders would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping, countervailable subsidies, and material injury to a US industry.

In its sunset review, the DOC determined that weighted-average dumping margins of up to 110.42 percent would likely prevail if the AD order were revoked. Net countervailable subsidy rates likely to prevail if the CVD order were revoked are 1.03 percent for Aceromex S.A. De C.V., 102.10 percent for Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V., and 1.03 percent for all others.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7314.20.0000 and 7314.39.0000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).