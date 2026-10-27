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US continues AD and CVD orders on wire mesh from Mexico

Tuesday, 27 October 2026 18:22:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the continuation of the antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders on standard steel welded wire mesh (wire mesh) from Mexico, following the first sunset reviews of the orders.

The DOC and the US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that revocation of the orders would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping, countervailable subsidies, and material injury to a US industry.

In its sunset review, the DOC determined that weighted-average dumping margins of up to 110.42 percent would likely prevail if the AD order were revoked. Net countervailable subsidy rates likely to prevail if the CVD order were revoked are 1.03 percent for Aceromex S.A. De C.V., 102.10 percent for Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V., and 1.03 percent for all others.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7314.20.0000 and 7314.39.0000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

Tags: US Mexico North America Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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