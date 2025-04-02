 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > White...

White House to announce details of Trump reciprocal tariffs at 4 pm. Rose Garden ceremony

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 21:43:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Dubbing Wednesday, April 2 as “liberation day,” US President Donald Trump is expected to announce much-anticipated details on his so-called “reciprocal tariffs” today at a 4 pm Rose Garden ceremony, White House officials said.

The reciprocal tariffs are expected to match on a tit-for-tat-basis, existing import tariffs and duties currently levied against the US by trade partners friend and foe around the globe.

On Feb. 13, US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum calling for "fair and reciprocal" trade tariffs on all major US. trading partners. These so-called “reciprocal tariffs” were deemed necessary by Trump when he directed his incoming commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick and Global Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to draft a country-by-country report within 180 days whether "remedies" were necessary to ensure reciprocal trade relations. Russell Vought, Trump's nominee for the Office of Management and Budget, was directed also to submit a report within that time period on the fiscal impact of instituting the new measures.

Last week media reports said Trump’s new focus on reciprocal tariffs would be more “measured,” with the concentration narrowed to the so-called “dirty 15” nations that have the highest current trade imbalances with the US. Media reports this week indicate Trump’s implementation of tariffs might be “across the board.”


Tags: Flats Canada Mexico US World North America Steelmaking Section 232 Quotas & Duties research 

Similar articles

White House announces minimum 10 percent “baseline” reciprocal tariffs on a broad list of nations at Rose Garden ...

03 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian HRC export price stable in two weeks

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

HRC import activities remain quiet in UAE as holiday mood still prevails

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

EU’s flat steel import quotas for “other countries” exhausted

02 Apr | Steel News

Ex-China CRC offer prices edge up slightly

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC prices vary widely depending on destination, CRC trade revives

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

Japan’s Chubu Steel Plate resumes production

02 Apr | Steel News

Chinese HRC mills cut export prices, non-VAT traders withdraw low offers amid new tax regulation

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

New prices from Vietnam’s Hoa Phat rise in line with improved mood on imports

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 2, 2025

02 Apr | Longs and Billet