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US amends final AD results on light-walled pipe from Mexico following court decision

Monday, 05 October 2026 19:07:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the amended final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on light-walled rectangular pipe and tube (LWRPT) from Mexico for the period between August 1, 2020, and July 31, 2021.

The DOC is amending the final results to comply with a US Court of International Trade (CIT) decision. On September 14, 2026, the CIT issued its final judgment sustaining the DOC's second remand results, which the DOC determined is not in harmony with its original final results.

Based on the court decision, the weighted-average dumping margin for Maquilacero S.A. de C.V. and Tecnicas de Fluidos S.A. de C.V. (Maquilacero/TEFLU), treated as a single entity, changed from 9.20 percent to 10.67 percent. The margin for the non-selected companies, Perfiles LM, S.A. de C.V. (Perfiles) and Productos Laminados de Monterrey S.A. de C.V. (Productos Laminados), changed from 5.32 percent to 6.06 percent.

Tags: US Mexico North America Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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