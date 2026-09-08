US issues final AD results on heavy walled rectangular pipes and tubes from Mexico

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on heavy walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Mexico, covering the period of review between September 1, 2023 and August 31, 2024.

DOC determined that Forza Steel S.A. de C.V. and Productos Laminados de Monterrey, S.A. de C.V. (Prolamsa) made sales of the subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The weighted-average dumping margin is at 31.23 percent for Forza Steel, unchanged from the preliminary results, and at 7.45 percent for Prolamsa, up from 7.42 percent. The review-specific rate for the five companies not selected for individual examination, Buffalo Tube, Fortacero, Maquilacero, Perfiles y Herrajes LM and Regiomontana de Perfiles y Tubos, is at 16.84 percent, up from 16.81 percent.

The cash deposit rate for all other producers and exporters remains unchanged at 4.91 percent.