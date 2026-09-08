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US issues final AD results on heavy walled rectangular pipes and tubes from Mexico

Tuesday, 08 September 2026 22:34:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on heavy walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Mexico, covering the period of review between September 1, 2023 and August 31, 2024.

DOC determined that Forza Steel S.A. de C.V. and Productos Laminados de Monterrey, S.A. de C.V. (Prolamsa) made sales of the subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The weighted-average dumping margin is at 31.23 percent for Forza Steel, unchanged from the preliminary results, and at 7.45 percent for Prolamsa, up from 7.42 percent. The review-specific rate for the five companies not selected for individual examination, Buffalo Tube, Fortacero, Maquilacero, Perfiles y Herrajes LM and Regiomontana de Perfiles y Tubos, is at 16.84 percent, up from 16.81 percent.

The cash deposit rate for all other producers and exporters remains unchanged at 4.91 percent.

Tags: Tubular Mexico US North America Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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