 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mexico-US...

Mexico-US trade deal progress halts over steel tariffs

Friday, 23 October 2026 12:04:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Progress toward a potential trade agreement between Mexico and the US has stalled amid disagreements over reductions in Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum and downstream metal products, weakening expectations of an imminent deal, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the discussions. Significant progress could consequently be delayed until after the November 3 US midterm elections.

Metals tariff relief remains a key obstacle

US officials, including commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, reportedly resisted Mexico's requests for lower metals duties, while a US counterproposal failed to address Mexican concerns. Mexico has sought reductions in the 50 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum, insisting that relief should also cover downstream products, although the two sides had not agreed on a reduced metals tariff rate.

Mexican officials maintain prospects for an agreement

Mexico's ambassador to the US, Roberto Lazzeri, acknowledged that Section 232 tariffs remained the main sticking point. However, economy minister Marcelo Ebrard disputed suggestions that Lutnick opposed tariff reductions.

Uncertainty weighs on investment decisions

A bilateral framework agreement would provide greater certainty for businesses delaying investment decisions amid negotiations over the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Mexico has also argued that differences in US sector-specific tariff treatment disadvantage its producers compared with competitors in Japan and South Korea, reinforcing its push for concessions.

Tags: Mexico US North America Trading Section 232 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Similar articles

Moody’s expects Mexico to retain preferential US market access under USMCA

19 Jun | Steel News

US Senators propose bill to stop “Mexican steel surge”

13 Mar | Steel News

JFE Steel and Mitsubishi companies start carbon recycling demonstration project in Japan

23 Oct | Steel News

SMS Group completes Aubert & Duval forging machine upgrade at Les Ancizes

23 Oct | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 43, 2026

23 Oct | Flats and Slab

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 43, 2026

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 43, 2026

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Nová Huť partners with Železiarne Podbrezová for billet supplies

23 Oct | Steel News

US Steel approves nearly $3 billion for new Mon Valley hot strip mill

23 Oct | Steel News

CISA: Self-disciplined production control and inventory reduction as key factors to stable operations

23 Oct | Steel News