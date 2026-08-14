Ukraine and India gain ground in Turkey's pig iron imports as Kazakhstan loses share

In June this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 248,454 metric tons, down by 1.5 percent compared to May and up by 20.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $98.75 million, decreasing by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month and up by 35.1 percent year on year.

In the January-June period of 2026, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.32 million mt, up 16.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 16.8 percent to $485.65 million, both year on year. The increase was mainly driven by purchases from Russia. Imports from Russia rose by 34.6 percent year on year to 1.16 million mt, further strengthening the country's position as by far Turkey's largest supplier and accounting for the majority of total imports.

Imports from Ukraine also increased by 88.3 percent year on year to 83,160 mt, while the 50,950 mt imported from India, from which no imports were recorded in the same period last year, was one of the notable changes in the supply structure. By contrast, imports from Kazakhstan decreased by 78 percent to 24,945 mt, while imports from South Africa fell by 58.1 percent to 5,026 mt. No imports were recorded from Germany, Indonesia, Norway or Iran in the first half of this year

Turkey's pig iron imports - Last 12 months

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the January-June period of 2026:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2026 January-June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) June 2026 June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,157,987 860,075 34.6 216,792 187,509 15.6 Ukraine 83,160 44,160 88.3 21,945 - - India 50,950 - - - - - Kazakhstan 24,945 113,629 -78.0 4,692 6,061 -22.6 S. Africa 5,026 12,000 -58.1 5,026 12,000 -58.1

Shares in Turkey's pig iron imports - January-June 2026