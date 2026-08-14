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Ukraine and India gain ground in Turkey's pig iron imports as Kazakhstan loses share

Friday, 14 August 2026 11:35:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 248,454 metric tons, down by 1.5 percent compared to May and up by 20.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $98.75 million, decreasing by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month and up by 35.1 percent year on year.

In the January-June period of 2026, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.32 million mt, up 16.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 16.8 percent to $485.65 million, both year on year. The increase was mainly driven by purchases from Russia. Imports from Russia rose by 34.6 percent year on year to 1.16 million mt, further strengthening the country's position as by far Turkey's largest supplier and accounting for the majority of total imports.

Imports from Ukraine also increased by 88.3 percent year on year to 83,160 mt, while the 50,950 mt imported from India, from which no imports were recorded in the same period last year, was one of the notable changes in the supply structure. By contrast, imports from Kazakhstan decreased by 78 percent to 24,945 mt, while imports from South Africa fell by 58.1 percent to 5,026 mt. No imports were recorded from Germany, Indonesia, Norway or Iran in the first half of this year

Turkey's pig iron imports - Last 12 months

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the January-June period of 2026:

Country Amount (mt) 
  January-June 2026 January-June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) June 2026 June 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia  1,157,987   860,075  34.6  216,792   187,509  15.6
Ukraine  83,160   44,160  88.3  21,945   -     -   
India  50,950   -     -     -     -     -   
Kazakhstan  24,945   113,629  -78.0  4,692   6,061  -22.6
S. Africa  5,026   12,000  -58.1  5,026   12,000  -58.1

Shares in Turkey's pig iron imports - January-June 2026

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Turkey Europe 

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