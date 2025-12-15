Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 73.4 percent in January-October 2025

In October this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 189,875 metric tons, up by 3.8 percent compared to September and up by 94.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $65.92 million, increasing by 5.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 71.1 percent year on year.

In the first ten months of the year, Turkey 's pig iron imports amounted to 1.86 million mt, up 73.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 46.3 percent to $671.60 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 1.45 million mt, up 108.7 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 133,803 mt, down 14.7 percent, and Ukraine with 75,386 mt, up 4.1 percent year on year.

Turkey ’s top pig iron import sources in the January-October period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,446,569 693,236 108.7 150,130 64,701 132.0 Kazakhstan 133,803 156,931 -14.7 2,258 32,859 -93.1 Ukraine 75,386 72,396 4.1 31,226 - - Germany 55,997 24,835 125.5 - - - India 55,000 35,200 56.2 - - - Indonesia 47,083 19,472 141.8 - - - S. Africa 22,000 40,094 -45.1 - - - Zimbabwe 13,799 - - - - Brazil 6,260 26,310 -76.2 6,260 - - Norway 6,052 - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-October 2025