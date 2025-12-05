 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian pig iron exports decline in October

Friday, 05 December 2025 23:40:22 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 354,100 mt in November against 460,100 mt in October, according to the foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The main reason for the decline was less shipments to the US.

The destinations of November were the US (289,100 mt at $384/mt), Europe (36,800 mt at $390/mt), Mexico (24,700 mt at $399/mt), Asia (3,400 mt at $490/mt), and Argentina (100 mt at $510/mt), all FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo (246,800 mt), and from Maranhão and Pará, in the north (107,300 mt).

Such prices were probably negotiated in September, with indications of the BPI grade price in the $380-400/mt range, and the foundry grade product price above $400/mt.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-Brazil BPI trading improves with new sales to US

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Russia BPI suppliers target higher prices amid scrap gains

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees 10.9 percent rise in crude steel output in Jan-Nov 2025

02 Dec | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI prices improve slowly, but mood still cautious amid limited trade

28 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Russia BPI prices increase indicatively amid stronger scrap

28 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Russia’s IMH ends dependence on external ore, reaches self-sufficiency

26 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian BPI exporters target $400/mt FOB for January, no success so far

21 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japanese crude steel output down one percent in October 2025

21 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 71.3 percent in January-September 2025

19 Nov | Steel News

Ex-Russia BPI prices under renewed pressure with sales to Turkey paused

14 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials